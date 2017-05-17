Private island in Montana could be yours for $29 million

If you love the outdoors but don't necessarily like to rough it, this private island retreat in Monatana will be lakeside vacation home of your dreams.

This private island estate combines opulent living with the natural beauty of Big Sky Country.

Shelter Island—22-acres in Montana's Flathead Lake—offers almost a mile of private lakefront access.

An elevator connects the three stories of the 22,000-square-foot stone-clad residence, which is listed for $29 million. The five-bedroom, eight-bath estate features a wine cellar and gourmet kitchen, making entertaining easy.

The great room boasts 45-foot-high ceilings and is finished with mahogany detailing. Take in views of Flathead lake from the observatory on the second floor.

And if you want to share the island with friends, a two-bedroom, four-bath guest house—with two fireplaces and a steam room—is the perfect escape.