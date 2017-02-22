Ivanka Trump cuts rent on New York City condo

Ivanka Trump has just cut the asking rent for one of her Manhattan apartments after struggling to find a buyer or tenant.

Ms. Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who serves as senior adviser to President Donald Trump, first put the condo at Trump Park Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side on the market in December for $4.1 million.

At the same time they relisted it for rent, asking $15,000 per month. But while the sales price is unchanged, on Tuesday they reduced the rent to $13,000, according to the listing.

City property records show that Ms. Trump paid $1.52 million for the condo in 2004 and transferred ownership to an LLC that reportedly belongs to her in 2015.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home features solid oak floors, beamed ceilings, a large corner living room/dining room area with oversized windows and a spacious master bedroom with an en-suite marble bath, according to the listing.

That home, however, isn’t believed to be the family’s main Manhattan residence. Ms. Trump, her husband and their three children lived in a four-bedroom penthouse in the same building before relocating to Washington, D.C., according to numerous media reports. That unit is not up for sale.

The Trump-branded building, located at 502 Park Ave., was purchased by President Trump, in 2001 for $115 million, according to the Real Deal. It has 24-hour hotel and valet services, daily maid/laundry service, a fitness center and a live-in resident manager.

The listing agent, Nitza Shafrir Zinbarg from Trump International Realty, and a spokesperson for the Trump Organization did not respond immediately to requests for comment.