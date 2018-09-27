Dozens of protesters arrested outside Supreme Court, police say

Dozens of protesters were arrested outside the Supreme Court on Thursday, police say, the same day that court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of a sexual assault, were testifying on Capitol Hill.

In all, some 57 people were arrested and accused of taking part in unlawful demonstration activities, charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding, Capitol Police Communications Director Eva Malecki said.

Two others, also taken into custody, were charged with crossing a police line, Malecki added.

Kavanaugh, President Trump's nominee for a vacancy on the nation’s highest court, has been accused by three separate women of acts of sexual misconduct. On Thursday, Ford appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to spell out her particular allegations. Kavanaugh followed, delivering a fierce rebuttal and denying all the allegations under questioning by the panel.

Ford alleges that Kavanaugh forced himself on her when they were high schoolers in the 1980s.

Fox News’ Ellison Barber contributed to this report.