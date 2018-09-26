Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

JUDICIARY

Jordan calls on Rosenstein to testify before Judiciary Committee

Fox News
close
House Freedom Caucus calls for Rosenstein to testify before the Judiciary Committee within the week. Republican congressman from Ohio joins 'The Ingraham Angle.' Video

Rep. Jim Jordan demands Rosenstein testify

House Freedom Caucus calls for Rosenstein to testify before the Judiciary Committee within the week. Republican congressman from Ohio joins 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on Tuesday demanded that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testify before the Judiciary Committee, in light of the recent report that claimed he discussed secretly recording President Trump.

Jordan told Fox News' 'The Ingraham Angle' that Rosenstein needs to come in front of the committee and “answer our questions."

The New York Times reported that Rosenstein suggested wearing a "wire" to record the president and broached invoking the 25th Amendment to have the Cabinet remove him from office. Rosenstein’s defenders insisted his remarks were merely sarcastic. 

“I don’t care if it’s sarcasm or not,” Jordan said. “You can’t be making statements like that even if you are joking around. I want to know who was in that room and what took place.”

Rosenstein flatly denies the report.

ROSENSTEIN TO MEET WITH TRUMP IN WAKE OF 'WIRE' REPORT, AMID FIRING SPECULATION

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., said Tuesday that the House will subpoena memos drafted by former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe that may indicate Rosenstein discussed secretly recording President Trump.

Goodlatte told reporters that he could issue the subpoena as soon as Thursday, when Rosenstein is scheduled to meet with Trump at the White House.

Fox News' Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report