April Freeman, Dem House candidate in Florida, dies unexpectedly

A Democratic Florida Congressional candidate died unexpectedly on Sunday night, her family said.

April Freeman, a 54-year-old who was running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, "passed away suddenly last night," her husband, David Freeman, wrote on Facebook on Monday.

"Its [sic] with great sadness that I feel I must inform all of you that my beloved wife April passed away suddenly last night," the post read. "To all of her family and friends here on Facebook, my heart aches with you."

David Freeman told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune it appeared his wife died of a heart attack.

According to her website, Freeman was "a wife, mother, grandmother, business owner, activist and community leader." She was running to replace U.S. Rep Tom Rooney in District 17.