Trump holds 'MAGA' rally in Missouri

President Trump held a “Make America Great Again” rally on Friday night in Springfield, Missouri, where state Attorney General Josh Hawley is battling to unseat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Kicking off the rally, Trump told the crowd that the U.S. was "winning again" and was "being respected again," while adding that he thought Hawley is "a star."

Trump won Missouri during the 2016 presidential election, defeating opponent Hillary Clinton by double digits.

The president has previously campaigned for and endorsed Hawley in this heavily Republican state’s Senate race, telling an audience over the summer, “We need Josh badly.”

In a June tweet, he dubbed McCaskill “so phony” for her use of a private plane for two of the three days of her supposed campaign RV tour.

"Senator Claire McCaskill of the GREAT State of Missouri flew around in a luxurious private jet during her RV tour of the state," Trump wrote. "RV’s are not for her. People are really upset, so phony! Josh Hawley should win big, and has my full endorsement."

For her part, McCaskill reportedly acknowledged that she had used a private plane, but insisted she had not used office funds and made no apologies for taking trips to see her constituents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.