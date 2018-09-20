Trump identifies remains of two servicemen killed in Korean War

President Trump on Thursday said that the U.S. has identified the remains of two U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War, after 55 boxes of remains were returned to the U.S. by North Korea in July.

Trump identified the remains as Army Master Sgt. Charles H. McDaniel, 32, of Vernon, Indiana, and Army Pfc. William H. Jones, 19, of Nash County, North Carolina.

“These HEROES are home, they may Rest In Peace, and hopefully their families can have closure,” Trump tweeted

McDaniel’s name had been made public last month because his identification tag was in the boxes of remains. His recovered tag was presented to his relatives.

McDaniel and Jones are the first two remains identified.

In remarks to the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence did not reveal the names of McDaniel and Jones, but paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the conflict and presented an American flag that was among those draped over the remains when they were returned to the U.S.

In his remarks, he hailed the progress being made toward peace on the Korean Peninsula.

“We look forward to further progress,” he said. “And I can assure you, we will continue to work diligently to achieve peace and security on the Korean Peninsula. And we will never relent in our effort to bring our missing fallen home.”

The Associated Press reported Thursday that the U.S. hopes to begin face-to-face negotiations next month for resuming searches for more remains in North Korea.

Fox News' Jenny Buchholz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

