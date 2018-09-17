Ex-Trump aide Michael Flynn could be sentenced in November

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn could finally be sentenced on charges of lying to the FBI in November, newly filed court documents indicate.

On Monday, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team and attorneys for Flynn said in a joint filing that the “matter is now ready to be scheduled for sentencing.” Previously, a sentencing hearing had been delayed four times.

Both sides asked U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan to set a date for sentencing, saying they are both available Nov. 28.

Flynn in December pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI about his conversations with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

In July, a lawyer for Flynn said the retired Army lieutenant general was “eager” to wrap up and proceed to sentencing.

“General Flynn very much does want to bring this chapter to a close,” Flynn attorney Robert Kelner said during a court hearing with Sullivan.

In July, Sullivan demanded information about why both sides had repeatedly asked for Flynn’s sentencing to be delayed.

Fueling intrigue in the case is a report from the House Intelligence Committee earlier this year stating that former FBI Director James Comey testified to the committee that FBI agents did not believe that Flynn intentionally lied about talks with Russia’s ambassador.

Comey has suggested that his testimony about Flynn had been misunderstood, saying “someone misunderstood something I said. I didn’t believe that and didn’t say that.”

But the House report also states that then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said the FBI didn’t “detect deception” from Flynn in the interview.

