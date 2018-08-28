Incumbents Curbelo, Murphy win big in Florida congressional primaries

Republican Carlos Curbelo and Democrat Stephanie Murphy were projected to coast to victory in two of Florida's U.S. House primaries Tuesday night as closely-watched matchups in November's battle for the House of Representatives began coming into focus.

National Democrats have eyed Curbelo's 26th congressional district as a potential pickup target, in large part because it voted heavily for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. But with 85 percent of precincts reporting, approximately 2,500 more people had turned out to vote in the GOP primary than in the Democratic primary.

Curbelo had garnered 84 percent of the vote against primary opponent Souraya Faas, who described Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syria leader Bashar Assad as "heroes" and claimed chemical attacks in Syria's civil war were "staged by [humanitarian group] the White Helmets."

Murphy, who unseated GOP incumbent John Mica in 2016, easily defeated a primary challenge in the 7th District from Chardo Richardson, who was backed by New York democratic socialist candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.