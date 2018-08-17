Illinois congressman's staffer arrested for aggravated battery at opponent's campaign event

A staffer for Illinois Republican Rep. Rodney Davis’ re-election campaign was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly harassed his Democratic opponent.

Levi Lovell, 25, was charged with aggravated battery after he allegedly harassed and shoved people at a pub where Betsy Dirksen Londrigan was having an event, WRSP-TV reported.

Lovell, who police said was visibly intoxicated, went to JP Kelly’s Pub in Springfield, Illinois, “purposefully trying to record members of Betsy Dirksen Londrigan’s campaign, trying to get them to say something inappropriate,” said Springfield police Lt. Brian Oakes.

In a video posted to social media, Lovell is seen following people around, asking them about the Second Amendment and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. It appears he’s filming with his cell phone, and when people try to get him to leave the bar, Lovell suggests it’s because the patrons are “racist.”

Matt Butcher, Davis’ campaign manager, told WRSP that Lovell has been terminated as the campaign “has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment or violence of any kind.” Lovell was reportedly a field director for the campaign.

Davis, a Republican, has apologized to Londrigan and those at the event.

“His actions go against everything I stand for and go directly against what I have been promoting, which is more civility in politics,” Davis said. “This kind of behavior will never be tolerated on my campaign or with anyone on my staff.”

Londrigan told The State Journal-Register she is “disturbed that someone would show up to an event and try to harass and intimidate me and my family, but he is sorely mistaken if he thinks that it is going to slow me down one bit.”

“Nasty, divisive politics do nothing for our community,” she said. “I will continue to hold public town halls, campaign with civility, and show this office and voters the respect they deserve.”

In the past, Lovell has reportedly worked for other Republicans in Illinois, including Gov. Bruce Rauner, Rep. John Shimkus and state Rep. Tim Butler.

Fox News has ranked Illinois' 13th congressional district as leans Republican.