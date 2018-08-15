Iowa governor's husband recovering from emergency appendectomy

The husband of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was back home Tuesday after undergoing an emergency appendectomy around 4 a.m., the governor said.

Kevin Reynolds, known as the state’s “First Gentleman,” was admitted to a hospital about 8:30 p.m. Monday, the governor told the Des Moines Register.

"He's back already," Gov. Reynolds told the newspaper. "And he's going elk hunting in two weeks, so that's all he cares about."

The governor gave the update on her husband’s health during an appearance at the Iowa State Fair, the newspaper reported.

Kevin Reynolds is a retired conservationist who worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 36 years, the report said.

The governor, 59, a Republican, has been in office since May 2017. She previously served as the state’s lieutenant governor for six years and also served in the state Senate.

The Reynoldses have been married since 1982 and have three children and nine grandchildren, according to the state government’s website.