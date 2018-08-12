Hawaii races: Ige ahead; Tupola, Gabbard, Case all win

Early results from Hawaii's Democratic gubernatorial primary on Saturday showed Gov. David Ige holding off a challenge from U.S. Rep Colleen Hanabusa in the race to keep his job.

On the Republican side, state Rep. Andria Tupola defeated former state Sen. John Carroll for the party's gubernatorial nod.

Tupola told Hawaii News Now that her goal "at the end of the day is to serve the people."

Ige was facing a tough primary after a 38-minute delayed response to Hawaii's false missile alert in January. The incident was expected to loom large on voter's minds Saturday.

Officials mistakenly sent an a warning of an imminent missile attack, promising “THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” to cellphones, radios and televisions on Jan. 13.

Hanabusa used the false alarm as a key camapaign issue against Ige.

A spokesman for Hanabusa told Hawaii News Now that despite trailing, "I think we're going to finish strong."

U.S. House primaries

In the state's U.S. House primaries, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has won the Democratic nomination in Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District.

In the 1st District, former U.S. Rep. Ed Case defeated Lt. Gov. Doug Chin in the Democratic race, while candidate Cam Cavasso was leading opponent Raymond Rene Vinole by a large margin on the Republican side.

Gabbard defeated Sherry Alu Campagna to be her party's candidate to represent rural Oahu and the neighbor islands in Congress.

Campagna had criticized Gabbard for refusing to debate her. Campagna noted Gabbard had argued in the past that candidates should participate in debates to present their positions and be held accountable for their opinions.

Gabbard was first elected to the U.S. House in 2012. She is one of the first female combat veterans to serve in Congress. She deployed to Iraq and Kuwait with the Hawaii National Guard.

Gabbard will face singer Brian Evans of Maui in the general election in November. He ran unopposed for the Republican Party's nomination.

In Hawaii's U.S. Senate race, Democratic incumbent Maize Hirono was running unopposed in her primary, while Ron Curtis was leading the Republican race.

In the Lieutenant Governor's race, Democrat Josh Green is leading in the polls by a few percentage points, while Republican Steve Lipscomb leads by a small margin.

The winners of most of the Democratic Party's primary races will be the favorites to win the general election in November.

