Pompeo says US won't recognize Russia's Crimea annexation, threatens 'severe consequences' for future meddling

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a tough line on Russia on Wednesday, saying the U.S. will never recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea and threatening "severe consequences" for any future election meddling.

Pompeo made the Trump administration’s positions clear in a written statement and remarks prepared for delivery before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“I want to assure this Committee that the United States does not, and will not, recognize the Kremlin’s purported annexation of Crimea,” he plans to testify Wednesday afternoon before the committee. “We stand together with allies, partners, and the international community in our commitment to Ukraine and its territorial integrity. There will be no relief of Crimea-related sanctions until Russia returns control of the Crimean peninsula to Ukraine.”

In a separate statement, Pompeo also called on Russia to “end its occupation of Crimea.” Trump has previously suggested that U.S. opposition to Russia's annexation of Crimea could be reconsidered.

Pompeo also said in his remarks: "I personally made clear to the Russians that there will be severe consequences for interference in our democratic processes."

TRUMP WALKS BACK HELSINKI SUMMIT REMARKS, CALLS RUSSIA PROBE A 'HOAX'

Pompeo is expected to face tough questioning about President Trump's summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week.

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers fiercely criticzed Trump's performance at the summit, saying the U.S. president had improperly cast doubt on his own intelligence community's conclusions that Russia meddled in the 2016 election. Critics, including some within the Trump administration, also questioned whether Trump should have met alone with Putin.

Trump since walked back his statements in Helsinki, saying he believed the intelligence community's findings.

The secretary of state also addressed the ongoing negotiations with North Korea, saying, "We are engaged in patient diplomacy, but we will not let this drag out to no end."

The comment was notable, because top administration officials had repeatedly declared what they called the Obama "era of strategic patience" with the rogue regime to be over.

Meanwhile, national security adviser John Bolton on Wednesday said Trump's next meeting with Putin won't occur until after Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe ends.

Trump had asked his White House to extend an invitation to Putin to visit Washington later this year, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said last week.

That news prompted Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to react with apparent surprise at the Aspen Security Forum -- only to walk back his reaction later, saying that he did not mean any disrespect to Trump.

"The president believes that the next bilateral meeting with President Putin should take place after the Russia witch hunt is over, so we’ve agreed that it will be after the first of the year," Bolton said in a statement.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-TN, sharply criticized the Helsinki meeting at the opening of Wednesday's hearing, saying the White House has a "ready, fire, aim" approach and is "waking up every morning and making it up as they go."

Corker said delaying the planned Putin summit in Washington is a good idea, and added that "we need to find out what was agreed to with Putin" in the Helsinki summit.

Fox News’ Gillian Turner, Nicholas Kalman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.