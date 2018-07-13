Neckties may be next to face a ban in California, if mayor's proposal gains traction

California has long been a place where the government has tried to influence the quality of life by enacting a ban on this, or a mandatory adoption of that.

Now a mayor in Southern California says he wants to ban neckties from the workplace, claiming the fashion accessory restricts blood flow to the brain.

R. Rex Parris, mayor of Lancaster, said he conceived the idea after reading a science blog that claimed neckties restrict 7.5 percent of blood to the brain, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“I spend a lot of hours every week on an elliptical or a bike just to increase blood flow to my brain, and it turns out every morning when I put on a tie I’m diminishing it,” Parris said.

The mayor’s proposal comes as the necktie’s presence in corporate America is waning. In 2015 a New York City Human Rights Commission said compelling men to wear ties is akin to demanding that women wear skirts because of their gender.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate in America today to make anyone do something that is now known to be detrimental to your health. Especially if it’s based on gender,” Parris said.

But a ban on dress codes, especially for private businesses, would likely run into legal problems. Michael Colantuono, a municipal lawyer, said the move would be unprecedented.

Parris ran the idea by the city attorney at a City Council meeting Tuesday, the Orange County Register reported. In order to approve the measure the city would be required to prove ties are detrimental to public health.

“I’m aware I’m going out on a ledge, but I live my life on ledges,” Parris said. “We’re interested in going in a positive direction until we’re stopped.”

But Parris, an established litigator for more than 30 years, said he hasn’t stopped wearing ties completely just yet.