Scott Pruitt resigns as EPA chief, Trump announces

Scott Pruitt has resigned as head of the Environmental Protection Agency after a string of controversies involving his leadership, President Trump announced Thursday on Twitter.

"Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this," tweeted Trump, who added that EPA Deputy Administrator Andrew Wheeler would take over as acting administrator effective Monday.

"I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda," Trump concluded. "We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright!"

In his resignation letter to Trump, Pruitt said: "It is extremely difficult for me to cease serving you in this role first because I count it a blessing to be serving you in any capacity, but also, because of the transformative work that is occurring.

"However, the unrelenting attacks on me personally [and] my family, are unprecedented and have taken a sizable toll on all of us," Pruitt added.

Pruitt resigned less than a week after The New York Times reported that the EPA's chief ethics official, Kevin Minoli, had been pushing for a series of independent investigation into several aspects of Pruitt's tenure. Those include Pruitt's rental of a Washington D.C. condominium for $50 per day from the spouse of a prominent fossil fuel lobbyist and his alleged use of staff to handle personal matters.

In all, the Times reported, Pruitt is facing 13 federal inquiries into his spending and management practices.

Earlier this month House Democrats asked the Justice Department to investigate Pruitt for potential criminal conduct, alleging that he repeatedly violated federal anti-corruption laws by seeking to leverage his government position for personal gain. They cited the condo arrangement as well as Pruitt directing an EPA aide to contact a senior Chick-fil-A executive as part of an effort to land his family a franchise, and a $2,000 payment to his wife from organizers of a conference Pruitt then attended at taxpayer expense.

Pruitt had also faced questions about his frequent travel, spending between $2,000 and $2,600 on first-class plane tickets back to his home state of Oklahoma, where he had served as the state attorney general prior to coming to Washington.

Another controversy saw Pruitt come under fire for allegedly approving pay raises for two of his staff members using a little-known provision in the Safe Drinking Water Act after the White House refused to sign off on the increases.

When asked about the raises by Fox News this past April, Pruitt said he had just found out about them and was taking action to correct them.

Environmental groups and Democrats cheered Pruitt's resignation, with The Sierra Club deploying the Twitter hashtag "#PruittBooted"

"Ethics matter. So does a commitment to EPA’s mission," Natural Resources Defense Council President Rhea Suh tweeted. "Pruitt failed miserably on both counts. If his successor puts interests of polluters ahead of protecting public health, they will encounter the same wall of resistance, & meet the same fate."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called Pruitt "the worst EPA administrator in the history of the agency."

"Instead of protecting our environment and combating climate change, he has worked to protect the interests of the fossil fuel industry and polluters all over the country," Sanders said in a statement. "His resignation is a positive step forward for our country."

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., the ranking member of the Environment and Public Works Committee, said Pruitt's "brazen abuse of his position for his own personal gain has been absolutely astounding, rivaled only by the silence of far too many in Congress and in the White House who allowed Mr. Pruitt’s unethical, and, at times, possibly illegal behavior to go unchecked.

"History will not look kindly on this era."

Fox News' John Roberts, Chad Pergram and The Associated Press contributed to this report.