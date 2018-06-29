Michael Flynn's sentencing delayed by Mueller team for third time

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team has once again delayed sentencing for former Trump official Michael Flynn, according to court documents released Friday.

Flynn, the former Trump campaign official who briefly served as national security adviser to the president before being fired, pleaded guilty last year to making false statements to the FBI.

“Due to the status of the special counsel’s investigation, the parties do not believe that this matter is ready to be scheduled for a sentencing hearing at this time,” the joint status report obtained by Fox News read.

Friday’s report suggests that Flynn is still in the process of cooperating with investigators.

The filing marks the third time that the sentencing for Flynn has been postponed.

On Feb. 1, both sides filed a first “joint status report” to federal Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, requesting more time. Sullivan gave them a 90-day deadline - by May 1 - to submit an updated status report or a sentencing date. In May, for the second time, they requested to delay the sentencing “due to the status” of the investigation.

On May 3, both involved parties were given until Friday, June 29, “to file a joint status report,” in which they again requested the latest delay.

The parties requested permission from the court to file another report no later than Aug. 24, the status report said.

After pleading guilty in December 2017, Flynn agreed to “cooperate fully, truthfully, completely and forthrightly” with the investigation into possible coordination between the Trump 2016 campaign and Russia, with sentencing delayed until those efforts “have been completed.”

Both Trump and Russia have denied colluding to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

