Clinton calls Putin leader of a 'xenophobic movement,' and Russian meddling a threat to 'western democracy'

Hillary Clinton warned Friday that Russian interference in the 2016 election is a part of a “white- white-supremacist and xenophobic movement” headed by Vladimir Putin to undermine western democracy

Clinton, speaking at Trinity College Dublin, where she received an honorary doctorate, described the Russian meddling as “a clear and present danger to western democracy,” Reuters reported.

“Vladimir Putin has positioned himself as the leader of an authoritarian, white-supremacist and xenophobic movement that wants to break up the EU, weaken America’s traditional alliances and undermine democracy,” said Clinton, the onetime secretary of state.

Clinton said that “fundamental rights” and “civic virtues” are under attack by the Kremlin’s campaign, one that threatens the U.S. and its European allies.

“We can see this authoritarian movement rippling out from the Kremlin, reaching across Europe and beyond. It’s emboldening right-wing nationalists, separatists, racists and even neo-Nazis. We are living through an era when fundamental rights, civic virtue, even facts and reason are under assault like never before.”

The Department Justice is continue to investigate the extent of Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election. Putin has long denied any involvement, and Trump, who bested Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, has maintained that there is no evidence of collusion between his campaign and the Kremlin.