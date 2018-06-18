Hillary Clinton cites another Bible quote to fight Trump on immigration

Hillary Clinton on Monday slammed the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" border policy that has left hundreds of children separated from their parents, calling it a "moral and humanitarian crisis."

Speaking at a women's event in New York, the former secretary of state said President Trump's claim that breaking apart adults and their children who enter the U.S. illegally is a law instilled by Democrats is "an outright lie."

HHS RELEASES VIDEOS OF IMMIGRATION DETENTION FACILITIES AS DEMS PRESS FOR CHANGE

Her remarks at the Women's Forum of New York awards lunch were followed up by a tweet on Monday afternoon in which Clinton said: "Every parent who has ever held a child in their arms, every human behind with a sense of compassion and decency, should be outraged."

Clinton also took a swipe at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who, on Thursday, cited the Bible to defend the border policy, and added that recent criticisms were not "fair or logical and some are contrary to law."

"I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order," Sessions said. "Orderly and lawful processes are good in themselves and protect the weak and lawful."

Clinton said that "those who selectively use the Bible to justify this cruelty are ignoring a central tenet of Christianity."

"I've studied the bible, both the Old and the New Testament," the 2016 presidential candidate said. "What is being done using the name of religion is contrary to everything I was ever taught."

She invoked her own quote from the Bible — Matthew 19:14 — in response, saying that "Jesus said suffer the little children unto me. He did not say let the children suffer."

DHS SECRETARY NIELSEN SAYS 'WE WILL NOT APOLOGIZE' FOR CONTROVERSIAL IMMIGRATION POLICY

Clinton added that former First Lady Laura Bush's sentiments published Sunday in an op-ed for The Washington Post, in which she referred to the the administration's policy as "cruel" and "immoral" and it "breaks [her] heart, are "absolutely right."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.