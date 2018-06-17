Scaramucci sees family separations as potential pitfall for Trump

President Donald Trump may lose support with voters if he doesn't address the family-separation controversy in the nation's immigration policy, Anthony Scaramucci warned.

The former White House communications director discussed the Trump administration’s controversial policy Saturday during an appearance on “The Issue Is” on Fox 11 in Los Angeles.

Since being implemented in May, the controversial policy has resulted in approximately 2,000 children being separated from their parents.

Scaramucci told host Elex Michaelson that Trump may need to rethink the policy.

“My recommendation is, let’s fix this immediately because what we have to stand for in our society is American values,” Scaramucci said.

“I recognize that people should not break the law, but there’s a lot of desperate people that want to enter this country and we have to take a humane approach to those people.”

On Saturday he tweeted, "Separating innocent children from their families is not the Christian way, the American way, nor what @POTUS wants. Congress must act to stop this madness."

Scaramucci also said the policy has placed White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a "tough position" of having to defend it. He spoke about a Bible passage that Sanders recently used in one such defense.

“I think the biblical reference she was trying to say was more to upholding the law, and less so to separating people from their children,” he said.

Scaramucci also addressed the lingering legal troubles of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manfort and Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, claiming both were “getting dunked in the court of public opinion.”

“I don’t know the facts of the case,” Scaramucci said of Manafort's alleged witness tampering, which landed him behind bars this week, “but if Paul did that … I think it’s pretty aggressive.”

He added, “The stuff that seems to be happening to Paul is not campaign-related, it goes back 10 or 12 years.”

Scaramucci also criticized what he described as Trump’s seeming abandonment of Cohen, who is entangled in a legal battle with porn actress Stormy Daniels over an alleged payoff of $130,000 during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“The isolation strategy is not a good one. People can figure out what they can do to help Michael,” Scaramucci said.

He ended the interview with a plea for less hostility between people of differing political viewpoints.

“We need more civility and less civil war; more discourse and less coarseness,” he said.

Scaramucci's tenure as White House communications director lasted a tumultuous 11 days last July. He was fired after audio from a phone conversation between him and a writer for the New Yorker magazine went public, in which Scaramucci lambasted former White House officials Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon.