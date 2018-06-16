Dem lawmakers visit ICE detainees in Oregon, say border policy 'makes zero sense'

Democrat lawmakers from Oregon who visited with immigrant detainees on Saturday leveled harsh criticism at the Justice Department’s “zero tolerance” border policy, saying it "makes zero sense and shows zero understanding of American values.”

Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, and Reps. Suzanne Bonamici and Earl Blumenauer, spoke to the press following a visit to a federal detention center in the state. It was at the center that they met with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees.

The lawmakers said the detainees aren't getting the proper treatment that’s due to asylum seekers.

Merkley said the immigrants arrived from a slew of countries and, among other things, were fleeing political and religious persecution, as well as “the impact of organized crime.”

There was “a lot of concern about legal representation,” Merkley said, adding that many of detainees hadn’t yet gotten to talk with a lawyer.

For the immigrants, there's also difficulty getting in touch with family members, including children, he said.

TRUMP ACCUSES DEMOCRATS OF PROTECTING MS-13 GANG MEMBERS: ‘THEY WANT THEM TO BE LEFT ALONE’

The separation of immigrant children from their parents at the border has inspired a good deal of criticism, targeting the policy instituted last month by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. That policy says that any adult who enters the country illegally is to be criminally prosecuted. U.S. protocol does not allow children to be detained with their parents, since they, unlike their moms and dads, aren't charged with a crime.

In the detention center, there was also a “lack of translators,” Merkley said, and a sense of “uncertainty.”

“Many of them, virtually all of them, had no information about what comes next, so a lot of uncertainty and stress that comes from that,” Merkley said, adding that the detainees are “basically in limbo.”

He later declared that the Trump administration’s justification for the policy is “morally bankrupt.”

SESSIONS CITES BIBLE TO DEFEND SEPARATING IMMIGRANT FAMILIES

Wyden told reporters that what the group “saw over the last hour demonstrates that the Trump zero tolerance policy makes zero sense and shows zero understanding of American values.” After speaking to detainees, including one individual who was split up from a child less that 2 years of age, Wyden said that on multiple fronts, he left “with a sense” that “the detainee rights are rights in name only.”

“America and Oregon are better than this. We are better than this,” Wyden said. “All we’ve had in America, a system where we examine the specifics of an individual’s circumstance. Look at the case, there’s an allegation of law breaking, we follow that up. But we don’t just lump and dump. And that is my sense of what this policy is all about.”

The immigration policy enforced by the administration “is not what we stand for as the United States of America,” Bonamici told reporters. She said the detainees, who “are fearing for their lives” deserve more than how they’ve been treated

10 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARE FOUND HIDING IN SQUALID ARIZONA HOME

“As a parent listening to the fathers talk about not knowing where their young children are, not knowing where their spouse or partner is and not knowing when they can talk to a lawyer, when they can get medical care, is just devastating and completely unacceptable,” Bonamici said.

In an at times emotional statement, Blumenauer said this is "a shameful moment in our history.”

“The notion that we're gonna criminalize being persecuted and we’re gonna try and enforce it by yanking children from their family and sending them God knows where … it’s abhorrent,” he said. “And I don’t care whether you’re Republican or Democrat, what you think about immigration, whether we’ve got too much or not enough, nobody should treat children like that.”

He later added that the immigration policy “has struck a chord” and has the potential to “help some of my Republican friends grow a spine and stand up to Donald Trump.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.