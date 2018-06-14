Scalise 'back in the game' at Congressional Baseball event one year after being shot

Rep. Steve Scalise hit the field on Thursday night in the Congressional Baseball game — one year after he was shot by a lone gunman during a practice for the annual event.

"I'm back in the game," the Louisiana representative, who started on second, tweeted of the bipartisan event in which Democrats and Republicans participate in a friendly game of baseball at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Scalise suffered life-threatening injuries in June 2017 when he was shot in the hip at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, damaging his internal organs and causing internal bleeding.

"It was a surreal moment," the House Majority Whip told Fox News ahead of Thursday's game. "I just started crawling. And then my arms gave out and couldn’t do anything at that point, so I just started to pray."

Scalise, a Republican, said he "said a lot of prayers" and "through the grace of God and marvels of medicine, I'm here."

In the first pitch of the game a ground ball was hit right to Scalise, who was starting at second base. He fielded it and from his knees got California Rep. Raul Ruiz out at first.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.