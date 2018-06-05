CNN contributor April Ryan backtracks after claiming Trump was booed at White House event

CNN political analyst April Ryan was forced to backtrack on claims that the president was “heckled and booed” at a White House event Tuesday after it was reported that the ridicule was, in fact, directed at a protester in the crowd.

Tuesday’s event was originally meant as a celebration for the Philadelphia Eagles to honor the team for its Super Bowl victory. But President Trump rescinded the invitation, accusing the team of disagreeing "with their president because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”

Trump instead hosted a patriotic event to celebrate America.

Ryan tweeted just after noon that it was confirmed by reporters that Trump was “heckled and booed” when he appeared on the South Lawn.

She quickly walked back those comments after learning that a heckler in the crowd was asking the president questions, and as a result was booed.

“The booes [sic] were for the heckler,” Ryan said in her tweet.

She later deleted the tweet, citing “reporters on the south lawn” for misreporting the events.

“After the tape was watched the heckler was booed not @realDonaldTrump,” she said again.

CNN’s Noah Gray said that Ryan’s tweet was not true. He later shared a picture of the man who was heckled by the crowd and escorted out.

Despite her attempts to backtrack, twitter users fired back at Ryan’s misreporting.

CNN did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.