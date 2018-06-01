North Korean official arrives at White House to deliver letter from Kim Jong Un

North Korean official Kim Yong Chol arrived at the White House on Friday to deliver a personal letter from the rogue regime’s leader Kim Jong Un to President Trump.

After arriving at the White House on Friday afternoon, the North Korean official was seen being ushered into the West Wing by the president's chief of staff, John Kelly. Trump was expected to meet with the official in the Oval Office.

Kim Yong Chol is the most senior North Korean visitor to the United States since Vice Marshal Jo Myong Rok visited Washington in 2000 to meet President Bill Clinton. He is North Korea's former military intelligence chief and is one of the North Korean leader's closest aides.

The contents of the letter were not immediately known.

TRUMP-KIM SUMMIT, FROM THE INVITATION TO THE CANCELLATION: A TIMELINE

Kim's arrival in Washington came a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that he was confident negotiations with Pyongyang over holding a nuclear summit were "moving in the right direction."

"Our two countries face a pivotal moment in our relationship, and it would be nothing short of tragic to let this opportunity go to waste, Pompeo said in New York after meeting with Kim.

Pompeo would not say that the summit is a definite go for Singapore on June 12 and could not say if that decision would be made after Trump reads Kim Jong Un's letter. However, his comments were the most positive from any U.S. official since Trump abruptly canceled the meeting last week after belligerent statements from the North.

The two countries, eying the first summit between the U.S. and the North after six decades of hostility, have also been holding negotiations in Singapore and the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas.

Fox News’ John Roberts and Serafin Gomez and The Associated Press contributed to this report.