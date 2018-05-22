Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Texas

Texas governor cancels shotgun giveaway after Santa Fe school shooting

New York Post
The reelection campaign for Gov. Greg Abbott canceled a contest that would award a free shotgun to one of his supporters

The reelection campaign for Gov. Greg Abbott canceled a contest that would award a free shotgun to one of his supporters  (Reuters)

The governor of Texas abruptly canceled a contest that would award a free shotgun to one of his supporters — just days after 10 people were murdered in a Texas high school by a student toting a shotgun. 

The reelection campaign for Gov. Greg Abbott will instead give the winner of the contest a gift certificate of “not more than $250,” the campaign’s website said on Monday.

The original contest page announced a chance to “Win a Texas-Made Shotgun” and displayed an image of Abbott holding a shotgun, according to The Texas Tribune.

Police says explosives have been found on and off campus after deadly high school shooting in Texas; Laura Ingle reports.

The page now simply reads “contest.”

Last week, a high school student in Santa Fe, Texas allegedly took his father’s shotgun and .38-caliber pistol to school and murdered 10 people while injuring 10 more.

Click for more from The New York Post