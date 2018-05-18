GOP leaders face internal uprising over DACA, border wall votes – with farm bill at risk

House Republican leaders are scrambling to contain an uprising in the ranks over inaction on hot-button immigration issues, with the fate of the sprawling and subsidy-packed farm bill hanging in the balance.

Passage of the farm bill remains in doubt as the conservative House Freedom Caucus threatens to withhold support without an agreement on immigration. The caucus wants a vote on a conservative bill that would boost border security and support the construction of a wall, among other changes. But those lawmakers appear to have rejected an offer by GOP leaders to consider the measure in June in exchange for support on the farm package.

“We want to make sure we get the right thing done on immigration,” Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told “Fox News @ Night.”

Leadership, meanwhile, is hearing grief in stereo from both conservatives and moderates – who are insisting the House address protections for “DACA” recipients, young illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. President Trump stripped those protections, calling on Congress to act. But the matter has been held up in court, and some moderate Republicans are trying to light a fire under House leadership to deal with the issue sooner rather than later.

All this comes as Congress is working to engineer a passable farm bill, a twice-a-decade effort that often turns into an epic balancing act to address the wishes of farm-state Republicans and Democrats supporting food stamps.

On top of the complicating factor of the immigration fight, the House on Thursday dealt with an effort to crack down on the government’s controversial sugar subsidy program. In a decisive 278-137 vote, the House rejected a bid by Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., to significantly weaken the program and invite more foreign competition.

But GOP leaders are also pushing to tighten work and job training requirements for food stamps, as part of the bill. That means Republicans have to pass the measure with minimal defections, and it puts pressure on Republicans who have criticized costly farm subsidies in the past.

This situation has, in turn, given the House Freedom Caucus leverage to make their immigration demands.

Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-NC., said that "the time is now" to deal with immigration and that the farm bill doesn't face a pressing deadline. He said farmers "want us to deal with immigration and the farm bill both."

Meadows and other Freedom Caucus members met with House leaders into the evening Thursday to try to resolve their disputes.

The uprising is also a symptom of the shaky leadership situation, with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., retiring. The balancing act is a test for his potential replacement candidates, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.

Ryan had tried to separate the farm bill from immigration issues, but so far has not been able to do so.

Fox News was told Thursday that leadership would pull the farm bill from the floor if they could not command the votes to pass it – and resume the fight in June.

Meanwhile, President Trump prodded lawmakers to act with an overnight tweet saying that on Friday, “the House will vote on a strong Farm Bill, which includes work requirements. We must support our Nation’s great farmers!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.