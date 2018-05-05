McCain tells former VP and old colleague Biden to 'not walk away' from politics

Former Vice President Joe Biden was encouraged to “not walk away” from politics last week in a 90-minute visit with Arizona Sen. John McCain, who has been recovering from recent brain cancer treatment and surgery, according to reports.

Biden visited the senator’s Sedona ranch last Sunday and the pair discussed pressing matters including the “state of the country” and America’s “international reputation,” a report in The New York Times stated.

Biden, a Democrat who hasn’t ruled out a run for president in 2020, visited with McCain last weekend, The New York Times and The Associated Press reported.

The 81-year-old Republican has been unable to return to the Senate after cancer treatment and surgery for an intestinal infection last month. He has had numerous visitors aside from Biden, including Sen. Lindsey Graham and former Sen. Joseph Lieberman.

McCain was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer almost a year ago.



