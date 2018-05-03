Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Russia Investigation

Giuliani says Sessions should 'close' Mueller probe, as DOJ locks down 'scope memo'

Brooke Singman
By Brooke Singman | Fox News
close
President Trump's attorney outlines conditions for a possible Mueller interview. On 'Fox & Friends,' Giuliani also addresses payments to Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels. Video

Giuliani: The basis of the Mueller case is dead

President Trump's attorney outlines conditions for a possible Mueller interview. On 'Fox & Friends,' Giuliani also addresses payments to Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels.

President Trump’s new attorney Rudy Giuliani said Thursday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should “close” Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, amid Republican pressure on Capitol Hill to find out whether the investigation has gone beyond its original mandate.

Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, criticized Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in several interviews this week. 

“The basis of the case is dead,” Giuliani said on “Fox & Friends” Thursday, claiming the push to uncover collusion with the Russians has turned up no evidence. “Sessions should step in and close it.”

Such a move would seem unlikely. Sessions recused himself from overseeing the Russia investigation due to campaign involvement. Rosenstein stepped in, and appointed Mueller to lead his own probe.

But Giuliani stressed, in a separate interview with Fox News' "Hannity" on Wednesday, that Sessions and Rosenstein should end Mueller’s investigation “in the interest of justice.”

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks regarding the opioid crisis during an appearance in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, April 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation due to involvement with President Trump's 2016 campaign.  (AP)

“There’s been too much government misconduct,” Giuliani said on “Hannity.” “The crimes now have all been committed by the government and their agents.”

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein attends a briefing at the Justice Department in Washington, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, on leaks of classified material threatening national security, one week after President Donald Trump complained that he was weak on preventing such disclosures. (AP Andrew Harnik)

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein stepped in upon Sessions' recusal, appointing Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead his own probe.  (AP)

Giuliani’s comments come amid pressure from Republicans on Capitol Hill urging the Justice Department to release the “scope memo,” which outlines the original scope of the investigation when Mueller was named. 

FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs after a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Associated Press and other news organizations are asking a judge to unseal records in Muellerâs Russia investigation. The media coalition argued in a court filing on April 25, 2018, that Muellerâs probe is âone of the most consequential criminal investigations in our nationâs historyâ and that thereâs overwhelming public interest in records from the case. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has the authority to expand the scope of his investigation, with the consent of the Justice Department.  (AP)

The Justice Department this week shared a redacted version of the “scope memo” with Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Mark Meadows, R-N.C., while explaining that the full, unredacted version could not be shared because it pertains to an ongoing criminal investigation.

Still, members are pushing to find out whether his team is probing matters outside that original scope laid out by Rosenstein.

“On May 17, 2017, I issued an order entitled ‘Appointment of Special Counsel to Investigate Russian Interference with the 2016 Presidential Election and Related Matters,’ appoint you to serve as Special Counsel for the United States Department of Justice,” Rosenstein wrote to Mueller in the scope memo.

The order states that Mueller is authorized to conduct an investigation “confirmed by then-FBI Director James B. Comey in testimony” before the House Intelligence Committee on March 20, 2017, including “any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump” and “any matters that arose or may arise directly from that investigation.”

Michael Cohen, left, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York, Thursday, April 26, 2018. President Donald Trump said that Cohen, his personal attorney, represented him "with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal," after previously denying any knowledge of a payment Cohen made to the porn actress who alleges an affair with Trump.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Trump Organization attorney Michael Cohen is under criminal investigation as part of a grand jury probe into his personal business dealings.  (AP)

Rosenstein then includes a more extensive list with a “more specific description” of Mueller’s “authority,” but that portion has been heavily redacted.

The unredacted details only outline allegations against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, for allegedly committing “a crime or crimes by colluding with Russian government officials” or “arising out of payments he received from the Ukrainian government.”

The rest of the scope memo is blacked out. 

Giuliani made his latest comments as he discussed in depth the $130,000 payment Trump attorney Michael Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 to stay silent about accusations of an affair with Trump. Giuliani now says Trump reimbursed that money, but did not know at the time what it was for. Trump disputes the allegations. 

Daily Caller Editor-in-Chief Christopher Bedford on the FBI's raid on the office of President Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen. Video

Trump calls raid on his lawyer's office a "witch hunt"

Last month, following the FBI’s raid of Cohen’s personal properties, and the revelation that it was referred by Mueller’s office, a spokesman for the special counsel referred Fox News to the U.S. Code of Federal Regulation (CFR) Title 28, Section 600.4 regarding “additional jurisdiction.” 

That section indicates Mueller could expand the scope with DOJ consent. 

“If in the course of his or her investigation the Special Counsel concludes that additional jurisdiction beyond that specific in his or her original jurisdiction is necessary in order to fully investigate and resolve the matters assigned, or to investigate new matters that come to light in the court of his or her investigation, he or she shall consult with the Attorney General, who will determine whether to include the additional matters within the Special Counsel’s jurisdiction, or assign them elsewhere,” the code reads.

Fox News' Jake Gibson contributed to this report. 

Brooke Singman is a Politics Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @brookefoxnews.