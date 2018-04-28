Trump praises Kanye West at Michigan rally

President Donald Trump praised rapper Kanye West during a campaign-style rally in Michigan on Saturday, at which he also touted low unemployment rates.

“Kanye West gets it,” Trump said. “When he sees that African-American unemployment is the lowest in history, you know people are watching. That’s a very important thing he’s done for his legacy.”

Speaking in Washington Township, Trump also said Hispanic unemployment is at its “lowest level in history,” and female unemployment has reached its “lowest level in 18 years.”

Trump’s praise for West was the culmination of a positive, dayslong Twitter exchange between the two men.

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother,” West tweeted Wednesday.

The rapper also shared a photo of himself in Trump's signature “Make America Great Again” hat, along with a second image appearing to show that the hat had been signed by Trump himself.

Trump returned the accolades two days later, tweeting Friday, “Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community – Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades – Legacy stuff.”

West's support of Trump spurred mixed reactions, including by singer John Legend, who spoke out against the president.

"So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump's policies cause, especially people of color. Don't let this be part of your legacy," the singer wrote to West in a text message that was later shared on Twitter.

Depite the disagreement, West doubled down on his support for the president by releasing a new song Friday called "Ye vs. The People."