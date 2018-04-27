Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Russia Investigation

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Report on Russian Active Measures: Read the document

Fox News

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence released its report on Russian Active Measures Friday. Read the report here: 

HRPT-115-1[3] by Fox News on Scribd

 