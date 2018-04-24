Trump, Macron share another awkward handshake

President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shared yet another awkward handshake Tuesday -- only this time, it seemed in good fun.

The moment came at a joint press conference with the two leaders after a morning filled with hand-holding, ebullient smiles, and general political affection.



Macron, who began his remarks with “cher Donald” (“Dear Donald”), ended them by thanking his American counterpart for his hospitality and praising their relationship.



An outstretched Trump hand hung in the air for but a moment before it was clasped by the dashing European.



The men moved in, drawing each other close and apparently unsure of what was next -- Macron surely remembered the agonizingly long handshake he and Trump had in France last year.

This time, Macron seemed to have a better handle on the situation. Trump first appeared to go for a fist-bump but Macron decided instead to brusquely slap his counterpart’s back.

It was then Trump who broke the uncomfortable stalemate, leaning in and planting a kiss on the Frenchman’s cheek.



“Thank you,” said a smiling Macron.



“I like him a lot,” said Trump.



The press laughed as the two leaders returned to their podiums. Macron then leaned over and grabbed and shook Trump’s arm once more for good measure.



Earlier in the day at a short photo op, Trump had brushed what he described as dandruff from Macron’s shoulder -- describing the centrist as “perfect.”



“We have to make him perfect,” he said. “He is perfect.”

At the end of the press conference, there was another slapping of hands as Trump called Macron "my friend" and the pair walked off with Macron's hand on Trump's shoulder.