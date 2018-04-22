France's Macron speaks to 'very special relationship' with Trump

French President Emmanuel Macron says he has a “very special relationship” with President Trump, suggesting they’re political “mavericks” mutually committed to fighting terrorism and that he will ask Congress during his U.S. visit this week for support in ending the influence of dictators and rogue nations, in an exclusive “Fox News Sunday” interview.

“We have a very special relationship because both of us are probably the maverick of the systems on both sides,” Macron said ahead of his official state visit starting Monday. “I think President Trump’s election was unexpected in your country, and probably my election was unexpected in my country. And we are not part of the classical political system.”

Macron’s visit, to celebrate nearly 250 years of U.S.-French relations, will be headlined by a White House state dinner on Tuesday.

On Monday, the president and first lady Melania Trump will dine privately with Macron and his wife, Brigitte, at Mount Vernon, the home of America's first president, George Washington, on the banks of the Potomac River in Virginia. The White House said the setting will serve as a reminder of France's "unique status" as America's first ally.

The 40-year-old Macron also said Sunday that his objective while in Washington will be to highlight the countries’ long history and that he will urge Congress to help in the effort to reduce the influence and support of some rogue states and very tough dictators. And obviously fight against the terrorism together.

“We are very much attached to the same values …. especially liberty and peace,” he said. “And I think the U.S. today has a very strong role to play for peace in different regions of the world and especially Middle East.”

Macron also described the United States as “one of the last resorts” for peace and multilateralism. And he thinks special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether the 2016 Trump presidential campaign colluded with Russia to influence the outcome of the White House race has “no impact” on Trump’s credibility and his effectiveness on the world stage.

Macron also said “I’m not the one to judge” Trump over current controversies or investigations.

"I work with him because both of us are very much at the service of our countries on both sides," Macron told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace.