House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., is not running for re-election, multiple sources told Fox News Wednesday.

The decision, first reported by Axios, comes after Ryan played a key role in passing last year's tax reform bill -- an issue close to his heart and something he has pushed for years.

Ryan has had a rocky relationship with President Trump, condemning his more controversial moves on a number of occasions during the campaign. Axios reported that Ryan’s decision was motivated partly by Trump, who has reportedly made the job frustrating for Ryan.

Last month, Trump slammed Congress over the $1.3 trillion spending bill, which Ryan played a key role in crafting, over its failure to include funding for Trump’s border wall and a fix for the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program.

Ryan ran as 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney’s running mate, and has gained a reputation as a wonkish figure with a focus on limited government and balanced budgets.

Ryan’s decision comes ahead of a tough midterm election cycle for House Republicans, who are expected to struggle to keep control of the chamber.

It is unclear to what extent this political environment played into Ryan’s thinking, but one GOP insider told Axios that his move was a "tectonic" shift ahead of the midterms.

“This is going to make every Republican donor believe the House can’t be held," the Republican said.

Fox News' John Roberts, Chad Pergram and Fox Business' Bruce Becker contributed to this report.