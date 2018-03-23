Zell Miller, former Georgia governor and US senator, remembered as 'true statesman,' 'visionary' by colleagues

Zell Miller, former Georgia governor and U.S. senator, is being remembered as a "true statesmen" and a "visionary" for his unique HOPE Scholarship program, among other achievements, by those who knew him. He died Friday at the age of 86.

Miller’s grandson, Bryan Miller, confirmed in a statement that his grandfather “passed away peacefully surrounded by his family."

"The people of Georgia have lost one of our state’s finest public servants," he added.

Miller died after being treated for Parkinson’s disease, according to the statement.

A life-long Democrat, Miller served as Georgia's governor in the 1990s and later in the U.S Senate from 2000 to 2005. Miller famously created the HOPE program, lottery-funded scholarships, during his two terms as governor.

He was also the keynote speaker at the Democratic National Convention in 1992 and again, as a sitting U.S. senator and Democrat, at the 2004 Republican National Convention.

