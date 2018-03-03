Police respond after possible self-inflicted shot near White House, Secret Service says

Law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired near the White House north fence line early Saturday afternoon.

The U.S. Secret Service tweeted personnel responded and a person "allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line" of the White House. No other injuries were reported.

Fox News' John Roberts reported medical personnel are responding to the incident. The person involved in the incident was not immediately identified and his condition was unknown.

A White House official told Fox News that President Trump has been briefed on the incident and referred all questions to the Secret Service.

President Trump is currently in Mar-a-Lago and is expected to return to Washington, D.C., later on Saturday.

White House reporters were put on lockdown in the press briefing room following reports.

A witness told The Washington Post a man shot himself within a crowd of some 100 people.

Philipos Melaku-Bello told The Washington Post the gunman was standing on the sidewalk when suddenly he heard two shots fired.

“Guns again! Guns again!” a bystander allegedly shouted according to Melaku-Bello.