Trump and Schumer's battles, from the government shutdown to immigration reform

President Trump and Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer knew each other long before the former got into politics.

Both men are from New York, and their families were involved in real estate and construction. Now, they’re both at the center of national politics.

From immigration reform to a government shutdown, here’s a look at Schumer and Trump’s disagreements over the years.

Schumer's slams Trump's judicial pick

Schumer knocked Trump's judicial nomination of Marvin Quattlebaum, a white lawyer who's a partner at the firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough in Greenville, South Carolina, for not being diverse enough.

"[The nomination] speaks to the overall lack of diversity in President Trump’s selections for the federal judiciary," Schumer told congressional colleagues on the Senate floor on Feb. 28, adding it's "a giant step backwards” in terms of diversity.

He complained that many of Trump’s nominees have been white males, and pointed out Republicans previously held up two black judges nominated under the Obama administration for the position.

“It is long past time that the judiciary starts looking a lot more like the America it represents,” Schumer said. “Having a diversity of views and experience on the federal bench is necessary for the equal administration of justice.”

Republican lawmakers slammed Schumer for what they described as "shameful" comments.

“This was an absolutely shameful reason to vote against a very qualified nominee like Marvin Quattlebaum,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tweeted. “Voting against a highly qualified nominee because of the color of his skin does nothing to bring our country and nation together.”

“Perhaps Senate Democrats should be more worried about the lack of diversity on their own staffs than attacking an extremely well-qualified judicial nominee from the great state of South Carolina," Sen. Tim Scott, also a Republican serving South Carolina and the GOP’s sole black senator, added.

Quattlebaum was confirmed to the district judgeship on March 1 with a 69-29 vote.

Immigration and government

Schumer blamed Trump, and vice-versa, but still, the federal government shut down for three days after lawmakers failed to come together on a spending package in 2018.

The Trump administration dubbed the shuttering of the government the “Schumer Shutdown.”

Because the spending package didn’t include a deal for so-called Dreamers -- the nearly 800,000 undocumented people who were brought into the country as children -- Schumer kept his party unified in a government funding fight. But by day three, Schumer buckled and agreed to an end to the shutdown in exchange for a Republican pledge to address immigration reform soon.

Since the shutdown ended, Schumer and Trump have seemingly reached an impasse on immigration reform. A Schumer spokesman said he withdrew funding for Trump's border wall from negotiations; Trump said without a wall, "there is no DACA."

Schumer’s Alabama ‘puppet’

In his efforts to campaign for the Republican candidate in a special Alabama Senate election, Trump often called Democrat Doug Jones a “Schumer/Pelosi puppet.”

“The last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet who is WEAK on Crime, WEAK on the Border, Bad for our Military and our great Vets, Bad for our 2nd Amendment, AND WANTS TO RAISES TAXES TO THE SKY. Jones would be a disaster!” Trump tweeted in November 2017.

“Putting Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican Agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders...& so much more,” Trump tweeted in December.

Jones beat embattled Republican Roy Moore in the special election.

Cryin’ Chuck

Schumer earned one of Trump’s infamous nicknames in May 2017 when the president dubbed him “Cryin’ Chuck.”

Trump debuted the nickname in a tweet that seemingly highlighted Schumer’s changing view on fired FBI Director James Comey.

The nickname was most likely a reference to the tears the New Yorker shed during a January 2017 press conference when discussing Trump’s travel ban.

But even before that, Schumer suffered from depression after Trump’s election, he told Time for a February 2017 profile.

Pre-presidency

Before he was a Republican or the president, Trump donated large sums to Schumer for his campaigns. From 1996 to 2010, Schumer’s campaign received about $9,000 from Trump, Business Insider reported in 2016. He also hosted a fundraiser for Schumer at Mar-a-Lago in Florida in 2008.

Trump said in 2016 that he has “always had a good relationship” with Schumer, adding that he is “far smarter” than former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev.

Both New Yorkers -- Trump grew up in Queens, and Schumer was raised in Brooklyn -- the two men’s paths crossed long before politics. Schumer’s grandfather was a builder in Brooklyn along with Trump’s father, Fred Trump, Time reported.

And the pair would fight over real estate dealings: Trump wanted to sell an affordable housing development in Brooklyn for a profit; Schumer opposed and won. In 2000, Trump had hoped to build a casino in Manhattan; Schumer opposed, calling it “one of the worst ideas.”

Trump’s attitude toward Schumer would sour as the real estate tycoon came closer to the White House. He referred to Schumer as a “head clown” in an early 2017 tweet regarding health care reform.

Fox News' Nicole Darrah and The Associated Press contributed to this report.