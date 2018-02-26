Hillary Clinton to speak at Yale graduation event

Yale University on Monday announced former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will speak at its prestigious “Class Day” ceremony.

The school’s Class Day co-chairs told the senior class Monday night that Clinton, a 1973 graduate of Yale Law School, would speak at the event in New Haven, Connecticut, on May 20, the Yale Daily News reported.

Class Day is scheduled the day before the Ivy League school’s commencement ceremony.

“When Secretary Clinton spoke at her Wellesley graduation in 1969, she told her class that their challenge was ‘to practice politics as the art of making what appears to be impossible possible,’” event co-chair Josh Hochman told the student newspaper.

“The ‘impossible’ world Secretary Clinton imagined in 1969 is not yet won — yet it will be if our generation dares to emulate her life of resilient and courageous service," Hochman added.

Clinton and former president Bill Clinton have said they met at Yale’s law school in the spring of 1971.

The 2016 Democratic nominee for president joins a slew of former Obama administration officials who have spoken at the school’s event.

Former Vice President Joe Biden gave Yale’s Class Day address in 2015, and former Secretary of State John Kerry, of the 1966 Yale class, spoke at the school’s 2014 traditional event. Class of 1992’s Samantha Power, the former United Nations Ambassador, addressed the school’s Class Day in 2016.

Clinton's most recent commencement address was at the 2017 graduation ceremony of Wellesley College, from which she graduated in 1969.