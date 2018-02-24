CPAC attendees see Elizabeth Warren as most beatable Dem in 2020

An unofficial straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference this week suggested that attendees see Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as the Democrat they think Trump would be most likely to defeat in 2020.

According to CNN, the poll taken Thursday and Friday posed the following question to 75 respondees: "Which Democrat considering a run in 2020 do you think Trump would be most likely to defeat?"

From among that small sampling, Warren came first with 22 votes, with Oprah Winfrey coming in second place with 10.

Warren, whose far-left views have led conservatives to believe that she would be unelectable in certain parts of the country, has been a regular punching bag of President Trump -- who has given her the nicknames “goofy” and “Pocahontas.”

The latter is a reference to a longstanding controversy about Warren’s claims to have Native American heritage. During her 2012 Senate run, it emerged that she was touted by Harvard as a minority hire after she had claimed to be part Cherokee. But she did not provide documentation, and one report estimated she could be just 1/32 American Indian.

In a speech this month to a Native American audience, she defended her claims, and swiped back at Trump.

“I get why some people think there’s hay to be made here,” Warren said. “You won’t find my family members on any rolls, and I’m not enrolled in a tribe. ... I respect that distinction."

WARREN ACCUSES TRUMP OF 'DISRESPECT' TO NATIVE AMERICANS FOR 'POCAHONTAS' NICKNAME

But she stood by her ancestry claim, saying “my mother’s family was part-Native American.”

Warren said the story her parents lived "will always be a part of me. And no one — not even the president of the United States — will ever take that part of me away."

According to CNN, a number of those who voted for Warren felt that she would match up poorly with Trump, or because it would be seen as a repudiation of her brand of left-wing politics.

Behind Warren and Winfrey, respondees also voted for New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, failed 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and California Sen. Kamala Harris. Neither former Vice President Joe Biden nor New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand picked up votes -- suggesting that attendees may be nervous about either of them facing off against Trump in 2020.

Perhaps pointing to the somewhat tongue-in-cheek mood of some respondees, 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who has sparred with Trump on a number of occasions, picked up two votes.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas contributed to this report.