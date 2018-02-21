Democrats' rebuttal to GOP surveillance memo may be released this week, Schiff says

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said Tuesday that he expects his party's rebuttal to a GOP memo on surveillance to be made public this week.

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, a Californian who crafted the document, said it would address the panel's investigation into Russian meddling and issues regarding surveillance, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

"We are negotiating with the FBI, and I think we are almost done," Schiff said Tuesday night during an onstage interview at San Francisco's Commonwealth Club, the Chronicle reported.

The Republicans' memo was released three weeks ago, but the White House postponed the release of the Democrats' rebuttal earlier this month, requesting that sensitive details be removed.

Schiff asserted that the White House decision was likely motivated by political concerns.

“The White House has a different interest. I think their interest is in redacting anything that doesn’t reflect well on the White House," Schiff told the Washington Times.

"The president had no concern over the GOP memo notwithstanding all the warnings from the FBI, the Justice Department, but we’re dealing with it responsibly and hope to get it out as soon as possible.”