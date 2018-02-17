Billboards inspired by Oscar contender challenge Rubio on Florida shooting and gun reforms

In an attempt to spread awareness about Wednesday’s school shooting in Florida and encourage gun reform, an activist group parked three trucks with political billboards outside Sen. Marco Rubio’s office on Friday. The signs were inspired by those featured in the Oscar-nominated film "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

The mobile billboards were sponsored by the activist group Avaaz, The Miami Herald reported.

“Slaughtered in school," the first sign read. "And still no gun control?" read the second. And the third: "How come, Marco Rubio?”

The protest comes after 17 people were gunned down in a mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

Speaking on the Senate floor Thursday, Rubio argued that stricter gun control would not have prevented the shooting because a shooter would "find a way to get the gun to do it.”

The billboards in the movie, bearing similar language, were placed by a mother (Frances McDormand) taking law enforcement to task for failing to catch her daughter’s killer.

Oscar Soria, a senior campaigner for Avaaz, told Fox News that the group will again be driving the billboards throughout Miami on Monday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET.

A similar billboard protest, again taking a cue from the critically acclaimed movie, took place in London on Thursday. This time, the subject was victims of a deadly high-rise fire that killed 71 people in June.

According to CNN, the signs were emblazoned with the words "71 dead," "And still no arrests?" and "How come?" The signs were mounted on vans and driven around the streets of the British capital, according to the CNN report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.