DeVos donates salary to education, special needs charities

A spokeswoman says Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will donate her nearly $200,000 salary to four charities focusing on education and special needs.

Department spokeswoman Liz Hill said in a statement Wednesday that DeVos’ one-year salary of $199,700 will be divided evenly among the four organizations.

One of the groups, Dreams Soar, works to encourage girls to pursue careers in the fields of science, engineering and mathematics. Another, Kids Hope USA, helps at-risk children. Vision to Learn provides eyeglasses to low-income children and Special Olympics helps children and adults with disabilities.

DeVos is married to Dick DeVos, the heir to the Amway marketing fortune. She travels around the country on her own private plane and foots the bill.