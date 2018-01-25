What is the Doomsday Clock – the countdown to the apocalypse?

The world is now just two minutes away from an “apocalypse” – at least, that’s what the Doomsday Clock is saying these days.

The metaphorical clock skipped 30 seconds ahead in 2018 due to “reckless language” from world leaders, North Korea’s advancing nuclear weapons program, tensions between the U.S. and Russia, among other reasons.

“To call the world nuclear situation dire is to understate the danger — and its immediacy,” the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a nonprofit that educates the public on global security and public policy issues plaguing the world, announced in an online statement.

It’s the closest the clock has been to doomsday in 65 years, at the height of the Cold War, according to the Bulletin.

Fox News asked Rachel Bronson, the president and CEO of the Bulletin, to explain what the Doomsday Clock is, and why it has been creeping closer to midnight over the past decade.

What is the Doomsday Clock?

The Doomsday Clock is a symbol that was created at the beginning of the Cold War in 1947 to represent the threat of nuclear weapons, which have the potential to destroy civilization as we know it.

The Bulletin recently started to factor in climate change, harmful chemical or biological agents and emerging technologies when determining how much the clock has moved.

“We really track existential threats are that are man-made,” Bronson told Fox News. “But the factors that have really moved the clock have always been nuclear from the beginning.”

Who determines how much the clock moves each year?

The Bulletin’s Science and Security Board (SASB), a group comprised of about 13 international experts in fields that focus on the climate, nuclear weapons and technology, meets every year around November to discuss the state of the world.

“We begin reviewing where were we last year – what we were concerned about then,” Bronson explained. “Then we come to a consensus of where we think the time is and what the key issues are.”

Do politics come into play?

Sure. The Bulletin follows politics and public policies throughout the year, but officials say the outcome is not meant to make a political statement.

“We’ve moved it backward and forward pretty equally in Republican and Democratic administrations,” Bronson said. “That’s a criticism or a charge that’s been unfounded.”

Why is the clock 30 seconds closer to midnight this year?

"We were worried about the world’s nuclear rhetoric language, comments based on fake news and this recklessness around issues that are so important," Bronson said. "We anticipated this would lead to a more dangerous world and foreshadowed more problems to come.

"Moving the clock 30 seconds conveyed the message they were trying to send: this doesn’t bode well," Bronson added.

How do you determine how much to move the clock – whether it’s 30 seconds or a minute?

There isn’t a specific formula SASB follows when determining how much to increase or decrease time.

“It’s really a judgment,” Bronson said. “They’re not back there calculating anything, though they do that frequently in their every day jobs.”

Why does the Doomsday Clock exist?

The Doomsday Clock sparks conversations and gives the public and idea of where the world is.

"It gets people more engaged and pressures the public to ask world leaders important questions," Bronson said. "There’s more awareness now; that's for sure."