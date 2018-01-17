Corey Lewandowski, Rick Dearborn testify before House Intel Committee as part of Russia probe

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowksi and another key Trump aide will testify behind closed doors Wednesday as part of a congressional probe into Russian collusion with Trump campaign associates.

Lewandowski and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Rick Dearbon’s interviews with the House Intelligence Committee come after ex-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon met with congressional investigators for almost 12 hours on Tuesday.

Fox News learned that Bannon was subpoenaed during his committee interview Tuesday for information the White House instructed him not to give regarding his time in the administration and his time during the transition.

Lewandowski said on Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday that he was not instructed by the White House to withhold any information.

"I'll tell you anything," Lewandowski said.

Lewandowski, who led the Trump campaign for almost two years through the Republican primaries, said they welcomed the “opportunity” to testify before the committee.

STEVE BANNON SUBPOENAED DURING HOUSE INTEL MEETING FOR INFORMATION THE WHITE HOUSE INSTRUCTED HIM NOT TO GIVE

“Steve was [with the campaign] for a short period of time. I was there almost two years, every day next to the candidate, next to President Trump,” Lewandowski said on Fox News Channel's “Outnumbered Overtime” Tuesday. “Never, ever, ever did we coordinate or cooperate or collude with any Russians.”

Lewandowski told Fox News that he would “answer every question truthfully, honestly, to the best of my ability and the best of my recollection.”

“But because I have nothing to hide, I’m looking forward to this opportunity help finally bring this to a close,” he said.

Lewandowski added that he hopes Democrats come to a “realization” that there was no Trump-Russia collusion.

“They want to keep this going to make it a political issue into the midterm elections,” Lewandowksi said.

Dearborn, on the other hand, announced his resignation from his White House post in late December. Dearborn oversaw the White House’s political operation, public outreach and legislative affairs.

Dearborn, who planned to remain in the West Wing for the first month or two of this year, worked for Trump for more than two years, helping to set up the campaign’s Washington office. Dearborn also served as executive director of the presidential transition team after the election.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.