Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

White House

Trump insists he would defeat Oprah, but doesn't think she will run

Alex Pappas
By Alex Pappas | Fox News
close
Oprah Winfrey's Golden Globes speech fuels speculation about possible presidential run; reaction from Jeff Mason, White House correspondent for Reuters. Video

White House: Trump would welcome challenge of facing Oprah

Oprah Winfrey's Golden Globes speech fuels speculation about possible presidential run; reaction from Jeff Mason, White House correspondent for Reuters.

President Trump said Tuesday he doesn’t think television host Oprah Winfrey will actually run against him for president in 2020 – but he insists he would defeat her if she did.

“Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah,” the president told reporters at the White House. “Oprah would be a lot fun.”

President addresses press after bipartisan talks with senators. Video

Trump answers questions on immigration, Oprah at WH meeting

Trump, speaking after meeting with senators, said he knows Winfrey “very well” and “did one of her last shows.”

“I like Oprah,” Trump said. “I don’t think she’s going to run.”

THE PUNDITS SWOON OVER OPRAH FOR 2020 – BUT RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT IS BRUTAL

Trump’s comments follow excitement from some Democrats and members of the media in recent days about the prospect of Winfrey challenging Trump after a much-touted speech during the Golden Globes.

Oprah Winfrey's Golden Globes speech fuels speculation about possible presidential run; reaction from Jeff Mason, White House correspondent for Reuters. Video

White House: Trump would welcome challenge of facing Oprah

Winfrey referenced the #MeToo movement and spoke out against sexual harassers during Sunday’s ceremony, saying “Their time is up!"

Winfrey has not commented on the recent encouragement to run, but has denied harboring presidential ambitions in the past.

Alex Pappas is a politics reporter at FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AlexPappas.