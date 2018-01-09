North, South Korea agree to talks aimed at reducing military tensions

North Korea has agreed to "actively cooperate" with South Korea in talks to reduce military tensions ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Tuesday's trip south of the border by North Korean officials marked the first in-person meeting between countries in nearly two years. The North Koreans agreed at the last minute to open the meeting in the Demilitarized Zone to the press.

The South Korean media reported both countries agreed to continue discussions about improving conditions along their intensely guarded shared border, AP reported.

The two Korean nations agreed to hold military talks aimed at reducing tensions in light of North Korea's continued testing of missiles over the past two years.