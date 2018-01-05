Rep. Ron DeSantis officially enters race for Florida governor

Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis officially entered the race for Florida governor on Friday, just days after President Trump endorsed his potential candidacy.

DeSantis, R-Fla., said he would be filing paperwork to begin his campaign, joining a crowded field of gubernatorial hopefuls working to succeed current Republican Gov. Rick Scott.

“As somebody who is a military officer, Iraq veteran, a proven conservative, and then with the support of the president, I’m in a position to exercise the leadership that can build on the great work that Governor Rick Scott has done,” DeSantis said on “Fox & Friends” Friday. He said he would build on Scott’s work to “advance economic opportunity, reform education and drain the swamp in Tallahassee.”

Last month, Trump tweeted that DeSantis is a “brilliant young leader.”

DeSantis, who is 39, proposed a time limit last August on funding for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign associates during the 2016 election.

“I’ve been someone who has a proven track record in leading in Congress,” DeSantis explained on “Fox & Friends,” pointing to his involvement in congressional investigations and other issues.

“If you work hard and you do good things, I think people tend to notice that,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis joins former congressman, now-Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran, and state Sen. Jack Latvala in the race for the Republican nomination.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.