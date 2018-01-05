Biden responds to Howard Dean's comments on older Dems: 'I can take him physically'

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday had a response to Howard Dean's recent comments about older Democrats getting "the hell out of the way" for the 2020 presidential race.

Biden sat down with "PBS Newshour" host Judy Woodruff for an interview where they discussed several topics, including speculation that he would run for president in 2020.

"I'm not saying I won't run, but I don't have any concrete plan to run," Biden said.

Woodruff asked Biden if age was a factor in running for president, noting that he would be 78.

"Sure, it's a totally legitimate factor," Biden said.

She then referenced Dean, the former Democratic National Committee chairman, saying last week that older members of the party need to "get the hell out of the way."

"Tell Howard I can take him physically, okay?" Biden joked. "This is about, you're going to be running against a man who's 75 years old, 76 years old at the time. Whatever his age is."

