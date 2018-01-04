Justice Department investigating Clinton Foundation over 'pay to play' allegations

The Justice Department has launched a new investigation into allegations the Clinton Foundation used "pay to play" politics while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, Fox News has confirmed.

A source familiar with the investigation told Fox News late Thursday the investigation is being led by the U.S. Attorney’s office and the FBI in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Fox News also has learned investigators are looking into whether the Clinton Foundation violated tax law.

The Hill, which broke the story Thursday evening, added that FBI agents have taken the lead in the investigation and have interviewed at least one witness in the last month.

Spokespeople for Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation did not immediately respond to The Hill's requests for comment.

