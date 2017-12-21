Nikki Haley invites countries who supported US in UN Israel vote to reception

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley sent an invitation Thursday to the 65 countries who didn’t vote against the United States in the U.N. General Assembly vote to denounce President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The invitation to the Jan. 3 reception marked a symbolic step of the U.S. taking note of who supports the country and who doesn’t.

Haley’s email invitation, which has been obtained by Fox News, asks the nations who voted no, abstained from voting or didn’t cast a vote “to a reception to thank you for your friendship to the United States.”

The General Assembly voted 128-9, with 35 abstentions, in favor of declaring Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital "null and void." 21 countries were absent during the vote.

Earlier Thursday, Haley, who has adopted an aggressive stance at the world body on U.S. priorities, took to Twitter to voice her appreciation to the countries who didn’t vote against the U.S. “for not falling to the irresponsible ways of the @UN.”

"The Trump administration needs to use this as a fulcrum to look at funding of the U.N. system more broadly," former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. John Bolton said on Fox News' "The Story" Thursday night.

On Wednesday, Trump linked the UN vote to the future of assistance from the U.S. to foreign countries, telling reporters: "Let them vote against us. We'll save a lot. We don't care."

Haley added the U.S. would be "taking names."

