Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow's Supreme Court cases and nonprofit work: what to know

Jay Sekulow, an attorney and member of President Trump’s private legal team, said Tuesday that the team wants a second special counsel to look into potential conflicts of interest involving Department of Justice and FBI officials.

His comments come after a Fox News exclusive report revealed that the wife of Bruce Ohr, the Justice Department official who was recently demoted for concealing his meetings with Fusion GPS, the firm behind the anti-Trump “dossier,” worked at the same firm during the 2016 presidential election.

"The Department of Justice and FBI cannot ignore the multiple problems that have been created by these obvious conflicts of interests," Sekulow told Axios shortly after the Fox News report. "These new revelations require the appointment of a Special Counsel to investigate.”

Here’s what you should know about Sekulow.

Who is he?

Jay Sekulow was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., before his family moved to Long Island. A few years later, his family moved to Atlanta. Sekulow, 61, is married with a son.

Sekulow is a graduate of Mercer University and Mercer Law School in Georgia. He later received his Ph.D. from Regent University in Virginia.

In addition to working for the president, who hired him to help him navigate the probes into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, Sekulow is chief counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice, a conservative Christian advocacy group that was founded by Pat Robertson. The group supposedly works to counter the American Civil Liberties Union, Slate reported.

Jews for Jesus

Sekulow was born into a family that practiced traditional Judaism. But he became a Messianic Jew while attending Atlanta Baptist College, which is now Mercer University. He first “committed his life to Jesus” at a 1976 performance by the Liberated Wailing Wall, the Jews for Jesus music group, he explained in an essay.

His faith has greatly influenced his work as a lawyer.

Supreme Court cases

Sekulow is best known for his religious-liberty cases and has appeared before the Supreme Court at least 12 times. In the mid-1980s, for example, he successfully convinced the court to strike down an ordinance that prohibited Jews for Jesus from proselytizing at Los Angeles International Airport. Not long after, he argued and won a case before the high Court that made it possible for public school students to form Bible clubs and other religious organizations on their school campuses. He last argued a Supreme Court case in 2008.

A more extensive list of the religious liberty cases he has argued can be found here.

Christian Advocates Serving Evangelism (CASE), radio show host

In addition to serving as chief counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice, Sekulow founded a nonprofit called Christian Advocates Serving Evangelism, or CASE, in 2012. According to Slate, he created the organization to fund his legal work.

In June, The Guardian reported that Sekulow has directed millions of dollars in donations from CASE and other nonprofits to himself and his family.

According to the Guardian, Sekulow has directed more than $60 million to himself, his family and their businesses since 2000.

In the 1990s, Sekulow hosted “Call to Action: Legal Issues Facing Christians Today.” Sekulow now hosts a call-in radio program called “Jay Sekulow: Live!”