Ex-Florida Democratic Rep. Corrine Brown sentenced for mail, wire and tax fraud involving sham charity

Former Florida Democratic Congresswoman Corrine Brown was sentenced on Monday to five years in prison for mail, wire and tax fraud involving a sham charity.

A jury convicted Brown of stealing money from a bogus charity, One Door For Education, which purported to give scholarships to poor children.

Federal prosecutors said she ran for office as a leader of democracy while stealing money and working to cover it up. Prosecutors said she and a top aide commited fraud by using donations for lavish parties and trips.

The aide and another official accepted a plea deal and testified against Brown, who served in Congress for nearly 25 years.

She was convicted in May on 18 of 22 charges.

Brown testified in her own defense and claimed she was in the dark on the details of the money, blaming her aide.

Brown's attorney was seeking probation in Monday's sentencing.

